PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 19

Overview
Consulting firm Promontory Financial Group has agreed to pay
$15 million to New York's top banking regulator and refrain from
new consulting projects with state-regulated banks for six
months after being accused of whitewashing a report about
sanctions compliance at Standard Chartered Plc. The
company admitted that "in certain instances" it failed to meet
regulatory requirements.
Britain offered shale gas exploration licences for the first
time in seven years on Tuesday, awarding 27 new blocks covering
2,700 square kilometres to oil and gas companies as a part of
the government's "long-term plan".
German Chancellor Angela Merkel faced a rebellion in her own
party ranks against the latest 86 billion euro ($94.82 billion)
Greece rescue package, as the parliament prepared to vote on
Wednesday on the bailout. On Tuesday, Christian Democrats and
Christian Social Union members of Parliament estimated about 80
out of 311 members would vote against the plan.
ScottishPower, which is owned by Iberdrola SA, said
on Tuesday it will close its Longannet Power Station at the end
of March 2016, a move that highlights the decline of coal
plants in the United Kingdom. The utility said it would also
stop development of a gas turbine plant at Cockenzie near
Edinburgh.
($1 = 0.9070 euros)
