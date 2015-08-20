PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 20

Aug 19 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Germany braced to receive 800,000 asylum seekers
(on.ft.com/1TUgKqP)
* German parliament backs latest Greek bailout
(on.ft.com/1TUh1tQ)
* Russia sends food inspectors into Auchan stores
(on.ft.com/1TUhFri)
* Record order book for Vestas
(on.ft.com/1TUif8A)
Overview
The German government said on Wednesday it expects the
number of asylum-seekers and refugees to Germany to be a record
800,000 this year, nearly twice as high as Germany's previous
record for asylum claims, set during the collapse of Yugoslavia
in 1992.
The German parliament approved a third bailout for Greece on
Wednesday. The 86 billion euros ($95.60 billion) Greek rescue
deal sailed through the Bundestag lower house 454-113 with 18
abstaining.
Russia's consumer watchdog has launched a probe into the
French supermarket chain Auchan to ensure it complied with
Russian health standards and sanitation laws, the watchdog's
head Anna Popova said on Wednesday.
The world's largest wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems
posted a stronger-than-expected second-quarter profit
and a record order that soared by 56 percent. The company,
however, kept its estimates on hold disappointing investors that
expected an increase in guidance.
($1 = 0.8996 euros)
(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)