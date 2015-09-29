PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 29

Sept 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

GERMAN PROSECUTORS LAUNCH PROBE OF EX-VOLKSWAGEN CHIEF

SHELL PULLS ITSELF OUT OF ARCTIC EXPLORATION

INVESTORS MARK DOWN ENERGY TRANSFER'S MERGER WITH WILLIAMS

VIRGIN MEDIA TO OFFER SPEEDS OF 200 MBPS

Overview

German prosecutors launched an investigation against former Volkswagen chief Martin Winterkorn on whether he defrauded customers on the global diesel emissions scandal.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc has withdrawn its exploratory efforts to discover oil in Arctic, after spending nine years and about $7 billion in the Chuckchi Sea off the coast of Alaska.

Price of Energy Transfer Equity's units were down more than 10 percent at $20.75 in New York while Williams shares were down about than 10 percent at $37.54, giving a sense of the reaction investors had about the news of the merger.

Virgin Media, in its bid to up the ante against its rival BT Plc, will increase its Internet speed to 200 megabits per second this week. The new speed offered by the Liberty Global -owned service is about three times faster than BT.