PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 6

Headlines
CHIEF LEAVES AS DUPONT WARNS ON PROFITS
(on.ft.com/1LeQcuC)
BHARARA WARNS OF INSIDER TRADING 'BONANZA'
(on.ft.com/1LeQxxm)
ALPHABET TO BACK SYMPHONY MESSAGING TOOL
(on.ft.com/1LeQLEM)
BP FINALISES $20.8 BLN GULF SETTLEMENT
(on.ft.com/1LeR6Hx)
Overview
DuPont said Chief Executive Ellen Kullman will depart
early and will be replaced in the interim by Edward Breen,
former chairman of Tyco International, who joined the
company's board in February.
Preet Bharara, U.S. attorney for Manhattan, warned of a
"bonanza" for friends and family of the rich, after the Supreme
Court declined to hear requests by the Department of Justice to
reverse two overturned convictions on insider trading.
Alphabet, the renamed holding company for Google,
will invest in Symphony messaging tool. The tool is backed by a
number of big banks aiming to compete with Bloomberg's dominant
messaging service on Wall Street.
BP PLC has agreed to pay $20.8 billion to settle
claims with U.S. federal and state authorities over the 2010
Deepwater Horizon disaster. As part of a plan to restore Gulf of
Mexico, $8.1 billion will be set aside for coastal wetlands and
marine mammals.
