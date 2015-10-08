PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 8

Oct 8 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
VW KNEW OF EMISSIONS FOR 18 MONTHS
CARLYLE SKETCHES BIG RETURNS FROM ART
DEUTSCHE BANK MAY NOT PAY DIVIDEND THIS YEAR
DELL AND EMC IN DISCUSSIONS OVER TIE-UP
Overview
Germany's Volkswagen AG U.S. chief Michael Horn
knew about the emissions problem for more than 18 months, before
the company came out in the open about the issue. The admission
will raise questions over the delay in reporting the issue to
the regulators.
Private equity group Carlyle Group LP and Banque
Pictet are coming together to form Athen Art Finance, a venture
aimed at providing loans to art collectors, in an effort to
shake up economics of the art market. The venture will have $280
million in equity capital.
Germany's Deutsche Bank AG, in a late night
statement on Wednesday, said it may not pay any dividend this
year owing to a loss of 7.6 billion euros ($8.54 billion) in the
third quarter.
Dell Inc and EMC Corp and are in talks over
a merger, people familiar with the matter told FT. It is not
fully known whether the hardware maker and the data storage
company are exploring a full merger or parts of their
businesses.
