PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 21

Ferrari races to $9.8 bln valuation in US IPO

FedEx poised for go-ahead on 4.4 bln euro TNT deal

Credit Agricole pays $787m penalty for busting US sanctions

Ferrari NV priced its initial public offering at the top of expectations on Tuesday, raising $893 million, as drivers enamoured with the luxury sports car maker snapped up its shares alongside institutional investors, defying a choppy market. The IPO priced at $52 per share values the company around $9.8 billion.

EU antitrust regulators have no objections to FedEx Corp's 4.4 billion euro ($4.99 billion) acquisition of Dutch peer TNT Express NV, the companies said on Tuesday.

France's Credit Agricole SA has agreed to pay $787 million for moving hundreds of millions of dollars through the U.S. financial system in violation of sanctions against Iran, Sudan, and other countries, U.S. authorities said on Tuesday.

