PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 21

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Ferrari races to $9.8 bln valuation in US IPO
FedEx poised for go-ahead on 4.4 bln euro TNT deal
Credit Agricole pays $787m penalty for busting US sanctions
Overview
Ferrari NV priced its initial public offering at the top of expectations on Tuesday, raising $893 million, as drivers enamoured with the luxury sports car maker snapped up its shares alongside institutional investors, defying a choppy market. The IPO priced at $52 per share values the company around $9.8 billion.
EU antitrust regulators have no objections to FedEx Corp's 4.4 billion euro ($4.99 billion) acquisition of Dutch peer TNT Express NV, the companies said on Tuesday.
France's Credit Agricole SA has agreed to pay $787 million for moving hundreds of millions of dollars through the U.S. financial system in violation of sanctions against Iran, Sudan, and other countries, U.S. authorities said on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.8810 euros) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.