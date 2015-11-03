PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 3

UPDATE 2-ATR says aircraft deal with Iran imminent
TOULOUSE, Jan 20 A deal for Iran to buy 20 short-haul passenger aircraft from ATR should be signed imminently, the head of the European planemaker told Reuters on Friday.
Nov 3 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
PFIZER TURNED TO ALLERGAN AFTER GSK SNUB
AIG CUTS COSTS TO DEFLECT ICAHN PRESSURE
BILL GROSS LOSES $500 MLN SOROS BACKING
VW CHEATING SCANDAL SPREADS TO PORSCHE
Overview
Pfizer approached GlaxoSmithKline for a possible takeover in recent weeks. However, a cool reception from the UK-listed company made Pfizer approach Allergan instead. Talks with Glaxo are now dead.
New York-based insurer American International Group said it would cut $400 million in costs to deflect pressure from shareholders, notably from Carl Icahn, to break up the company.
George Soros, who invested $500 million in Janus Capital after the appointment of "bond king" Bill Gross, has withdrawn his investment from the fund.
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it has uncovered excessive emission levels in thousands of luxury Porsche and Audi cars. The revelation extends the cheating scandal to diesel sports utility vehicles which were not previously admitted by Germany's Volkswagen AG. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 20 Former British finance minister George Osborne, who lost his job after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, will join BlackRock Inc as an adviser next month, the world's largest asset manager said on Friday.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 20 France's Roquette, which is building the world's largest pea protein plant in Manitoba, is counting on the province's farmers to boost their production to supply the C$400 million ($300 million) factory, the company said on Friday.