PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 4

Headlines
VERDICT NEARS IN U.S. LIBOR TRIAL
(on.ft.com/1RQx86e)
STANCHART IN $5.1 BLN RIGHTS ISSUE
(on.ft.com/1RQxI4b)
MTN HITS BACK OVER $5.2 BLN NIGERIA FINE
(on.ft.com/1RQyFJu)
TAKATA FINED $70 MLN OVER DANGEROUS AIRBAGS
(on.ft.com/1RQza6l)
Overview
Anthony Allen and Anthony Conti, two ex-Rabobank traders who
have been accused of manipulating the Japanese yen and U.S.
dollar Libor rates, could face upto 30 years in jail if
convicted of bank and wire fraud.
Standard Chartered Plc's new chief executive Bill
Winters announced a rights issue to raise about 3.3 billion
pounds ($5.09 billion) and also announced plans to cut 15,000
jobs as part of a restructuring plan to save $2.9 billion.
South Africa-listed telecoms operator MTN said that
it has not reached any settlement with the Nigerian
Communications Commission over a $5.2 billion fine imposed on
the operator.
U.S. auto safety regulator National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration on Tuesday imposed a $70-million fine on air-bag
supplier Takata Corp in relation to ruptures that
caused seven deaths and nearly 100 injuries in the United
States.
($1 = 0.6486 pounds)
