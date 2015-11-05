PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 5

Nov 5 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
VW TOLD TO RIP UP STRUCTURE OVER EMISSIONS SCANDAL
RUSSIAN FRAUDSTER'S SITE BOOSTS BITCOIN
FACEBOOK AND MEDIA GROUPS LAUNCH NEWS APP
DEUTSCHE BANK REACHES SANCTIONS SETTLEMENT
Overview
Germany's Volkswagen AG has been asked to
overhaul its governance structure which may involve the
controlling families, state government and sovereign wealth fund
to give up their supervisory boards on the company's board.
Bitcoin's price rose to its highest in more than a year
after Chinese investors flocked to MMM, a "social financial
network" founded by Sergey Mavrodi, a jailed Russian
parliamentarian. The price of the virtual currency surged to
above $490 on Wednesday.
Facebook has tied up with The Washington Post, CBS
, Vogue and other partners to launch a standalone news
app called Notify that will alert users to content and news from
professional news organizations.
Deutsche Bank has reached a $258 million
settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services,
in connection with a case that accused the German bank of
breaching sanctions pointed at countries including Iran, Libya,
Syria and Sudan.
