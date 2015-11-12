PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 12

Nov 12 The following are the top stories in the
Overview
iPhone maker Apple Inc is mulling entry into the
person-to-person money transfer domain via its Apply Pay
service. The move may put it in direct competition with PayPal
and a few other tech companies that are developing
similar services.
Germany's federal motor authority KBA said it is
scrutinising models of 16 other brands, including Daimler
and BMW over "elevated" levels of diesel
pollutants uncovered in vehicle road tests following the
Volkswagen emissions scandal.
Redmond, Washington-headquartered Microsoft
unveiled a plan to keep some of its European customers'
sensitive data out of the reach of the U.S. government.
Belgium's Anheuser-Busch InBev made a formal offer
of 71 billion pounds ($108.18 billion) to acquire rival
SABMiller PLC, in a deal that would create the world's
largest brewer.
($1 = 0.6563 pounds)
