PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 13

Nov 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

CISCO CHIEF WARNS AGAINST IT MEGAMERGERS

VW SHAREHOLDER CALLS FOR REMOVAL OF CHIEF

AIRBNB SHAKES UP PRICING MODEL

MICROSOFT'S NADELLA RETHINKS THE CLOUD

Overview

Cisco's new chief executive Chuck Robbins said that the acquisition deal between Dell and EMC, the largest ever deal attempted in the technology industry, would not prompt them to change their strategy. Instead, Robbins said his company would look for "small strategic acquisitions", ruling out any possibilities of Cisco taking over NetApp

Ingo Speich, a senior portfolio manager at Union Investment, which holds 0.5 percent of Volkswagen AG's preference shares, has called for the removal of Matthias Muller, the German carmaker's recently appointed CEO. "It would be far better to have new, fresh people in the management board and the supervisory board to gain back trust from the capital markets," Speich said.

Airbnb will launch a variable pricing model for its rentals to meet demand for accommodation, that has outstripped supply. Airbnb's founder admitted that "the nature of the competition has changed," and the co.'s response is to speed up on its home-sharing market rather than diversify into other services.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that the company would build new data centres in Germany under a new "trustee" model, where servers of Microsoft would host customer information but the facilities would be operated upon by a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom. This would help keep the data away from U.S. surveillance. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)