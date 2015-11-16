PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 16

Nov 16 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
* Amazon launches online platform to tap into UK start-up
scene
* Portugal's Novo Banco told to fill 1.4 bln euros capital
shortfall
* Allergan warns U.S. against any move on tax inversion
deals
Overview
Amazon.com Inc will launch an online platform this
week for British start-ups to sell and market their products.
The retailer said Launchpad, which it started in the U.S. in
July, would collaborate with venture capital groups including
Andreessen Horowitz and crowdfunding platforms such as
Crowdcube.
Portugal's Novo Banco has been ordered by the European
Central Bank (ECB) to fill a 1.4 billion euro ($1.50 billion)
capital shortfall that the agency found under an adverse
scenario that simulates an economic recession. However, the ECB
said the lender met capital requirements under its base
scenario.
Allergan Plc Chief Executive Officer Brenton
Saunders has cautioned that any attempt by the Obama
administration to block the takeover deal by Pfizer Inc
of the Dublin-based company would be a short sighted
intervention. Pfizer is in negotiations with Allergan about
buying the group in what would be the biggest ever "tax
inversion", by moving its domicile to Ireland.
($1 = 0.9327 euros)
