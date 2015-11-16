PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 16

Nov 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Amazon launches online platform to tap into UK start-up scene

(on.ft.com/1H3yR8j)

* Portugal's Novo Banco told to fill 1.4 bln euros capital shortfall

(on.ft.com/1PuWER3)

* Allergan warns U.S. against any move on tax inversion deals

(on.ft.com/1N5ESDM)

Overview

Amazon.com Inc will launch an online platform this week for British start-ups to sell and market their products. The retailer said Launchpad, which it started in the U.S. in July, would collaborate with venture capital groups including Andreessen Horowitz and crowdfunding platforms such as Crowdcube.

Portugal's Novo Banco has been ordered by the European Central Bank (ECB) to fill a 1.4 billion euro ($1.50 billion) capital shortfall that the agency found under an adverse scenario that simulates an economic recession. However, the ECB said the lender met capital requirements under its base scenario.

Allergan Plc Chief Executive Officer Brenton Saunders has cautioned that any attempt by the Obama administration to block the takeover deal by Pfizer Inc of the Dublin-based company would be a short sighted intervention. Pfizer is in negotiations with Allergan about buying the group in what would be the biggest ever "tax inversion", by moving its domicile to Ireland. ($1 = 0.9327 euros) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Plumb)