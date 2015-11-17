PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 17

Nov 17 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
* John Malone steers Liberty to 5.4 billion pound CWC deal
* BHP Billiton puts joint ventures under review after dam
breach
* Vivendi's puts forward French executives for Telecom
Italia board
* Russia proposes restructuring of $3 bln Kiev debt
Overview
John Malone-backed Liberty Global Plc offered to
buy Cable & Wireless Communications Plc for 5.4 billion
pounds ($8.2 billion) to extend its reach in Latin America and
the Caribbean.
BHP Billiton said it is reviewing two other mining
joint ventures, in Peru and Colombia, following a dam disaster
at an iron ore mine in Brazil, which it jointly owns with Vale
SA.
French media group Vivendi has asked to appoint
four French executives to Telecom Italia's board, a
move that has caused concern in Italy about the growing
influence of the group.
Russia has offered a restructuring plan for the $3 billion
bond owed to it by Ukraine, a move that offers a chance for both
the countries to avoid a legal clash.
($1 = 0.6579 pounds)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken
Wills)