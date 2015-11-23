PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 23

Telecoms company Avaya files for bankruptcy
WILMINGTON, Del, Jan 19 Telecommunications company Avaya Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday to reduce its debt, but said it will not sell its call center business at this time.
Headlines
DEUTSCHE BANK TESTS PASSWORD-FREE MOBILES
BRITONS SET TO SPEND 1.9 BLN STG IN BLACK FRIDAY SALES
ROLLS-ROYCE CHIEF TO OUTLINE REVIVAL TIMETABLE
Overview
Deutsche Bank AG is working, with a company called Callsign, on a new antifraud technology, that uses the way one holds the phone and handles it to check one's identity.
UK shoppers are all set for, Black Friday, the biggest spending day of the British calendar. It is estimated that the Black Friday sales this year could be about 1.9 billion stg.
The chief executive of Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc is trying to restore investors' faith after five profit warnings. In a presentation, expected on Tuesday, he is set to update investors on the findings so far of his wide-ranging operational review of the business.
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Jan 19 A federal judge is expected to block a proposed deal between health insurer Anthem Inc and Cigna Corp as soon as Thursday, the New York Post reported, citing sources.
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 U.S. regulators are expected on Thursday to close a six-month-old investigation into the death of a man whose Tesla collided with a truck while he was using its semi-autonomous driving system and not seek a vehicle recall, according to a source briefed on the matter.