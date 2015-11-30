PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 30

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 20
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Headlines
AB INBEV TO SELL PERONI AND GROLSCH
MODI TELLS RICH NATIONS OF THEIR DUTY TO LEAD CLIMATE CHANGE FIGHT
TURKEY AND EU SEAL DEAL ON CUTTING MIGRATION FLOWS INTO EUROPE
LIFE SECTOR WARNED OVER PENSIONS 'PREMIER LEAGUE'
Overview
Anheuser-Busch InBev is planning to put SABMiller's Peroni and Grolsch brands that it would gain up for sale in a bid to head off European regulatory concerns over its proposed 71 billion pounds ($106.66 billion) acquisition of SABMiller.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a blunt warning that rich nations still have a moral imperative to lead the fight against global warming, highlighting the challenges facing the UN climate talks which start in Paris on Monday.
In a move that paves way for Europe to take a far tougher approach towards irregular migration and instead accept more refugees directly from the war-torn regions, Turkey and the European Union have agreed on a multibillion-euro deal to stem migrant flows into Greece.
The UK's life company sector is headed for "massive" consolidation over the next five years with several well known names expected to exit or fold and a "premier league" of pensions providers emerging to control 550 billion pounds in assets, according to a report published on Monday by the Pensions Institute at London's Cass Business School. ($1 = 0.6656 pounds) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee; Editing by Chris Reese)
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.