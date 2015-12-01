PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 1

Dec 1 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Overview
British Prime Minister David Cameron is expected to launch
military action in Syria within days after opposition Labour
Party leader Jeremy Corbyn in effect guaranteed that the prime
minister could secure a Commons majority for war.
A series of strikes by junior doctors has been called off at
the last minute in return for the British government's agreement
that no new contract would be imposed pending further talks.
Nicholas Marshall, who formerly headed the garden shop chain
previously known as Wyevale, is eyeing a bid for Homebase, the
home improvement arm of Home Retail Group.
The Supreme Court of Delaware has ordered Royal Bank of
Canada to pay more than $75 million for giving tainted
advice on a 2011 buyout deal, a decision that is likely to have
far reaching consequences for Wall Street's dealmakers.
