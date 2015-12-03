PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 3

Dec 3 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
UK MPS PASS VOTE ON SYRIA AIR STRIKES
(on.ft.com/1MXdhS9)
CANDIDATES LINED UP TO REPLACE MAURICE LÉVY AT PUBLICIS
(on.ft.com/1lYq91p)
JAGUAR LAND ROVER TESTS SILVERSTONE BID
(on.ft.com/1Pxi8x8)
UK'S ONS MUST CHANGE CULTURE TO PROTECT DATA QUALITY, SAYS
BEAN REVIEW
(on.ft.com/21wsS2K)
Overview
Britain is set to launch air strikes against Isis extremists
in Syria within hours after MPs endorsed by a majority of 174
David Cameron's plan to bomb what he called "medieval
murderers".
Publicis has taken what is seen as the clearest
step yet towards choosing Maurice Lévy's successor, in effect
naming a shortlist of candidates to replace the man who has led
the advertising group for 28 years.
Jaguar Land Rover is examining a bid worth tens
of millions of pounds to buy Silverstone, Britain's best known
racing circuit, according to documents seen by the Financial
Times.
The Office for National Statistics urgently needs to change
its culture if Britain's statistics are to remain fit for
purpose, according to an official report by Sir Charlie Bean, a
former deputy governor of the Bank of England.
