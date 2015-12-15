PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 15

Dec 15 The following are the top stories in the
Overview
Samsung Electronics is taking its fight over
design patents with Apple to the U.S. Supreme Court,
where more than half a billion dollars is at stake on the
ongoing fight.
Brussels has widened its probe into alleged tax deals with
Apple. EU authorities have sent lengthy questionnaire sets to
Ireland, which points to the probe lengthening well beyond the
2016 elections.
Charif Souki's Cheniere Energy will soon start
exporting liquefied natural gas from the southern states of the
U.S. to customers in Europe and Asia. Yet over the weekend Souki
was ousted as chief executive, following a clash with the board.
His ouster is a sign of the tensions that have emerged in the
emerging U.S. LNG export industry
Plastic packaging producer RPC said it will buy
Global Closure Systems in a deal that values the
company at about 650 million euros. ($715.07 million)
($1 = 0.9090 euros)
