PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 17

Headlines
UBER IN DEAL WITH FACEBOOK MESSENGER
GE SIGNALS FASTER GROWTH AFTER SHAKE-UP
ASIA MARKETS POINT HIGHER AFTER FED MOVE
HONG KONG'S IWM HITS BACK AT FORBES FAMILY
Overview
Facebook has struck a deal with Uber that
will allow Facebook users to book a ride right from the Facebook
messenger service.
Following a restructuring of its business, General Electric
said its earnings per share can grow by more than 50
percent over the next three years.
Asian equities were seen surging as global markets took in
their stride the Fed's decision to raise interest rates for the
first time since the financial crisis of 2008.
Integrated Whale Media, the Chinese owners of business
magazine Forbes, have asked a U.S. court to throw out a petition
by the Forbes family, saying that allegations of corporate abuse
and payment default hold no merit.
