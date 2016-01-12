PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 12

Jan 12 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Shire agrees $32 bln takeover of Baxalta
(on.ft.com/1OnhkFQ)
* Brussels summons European telcos to 5G meeting
(on.ft.com/1RiSAo0)
* Sanofi unveils 1.2 bln euros of deals as part of push into
cancer drugs
(on.ft.com/1SeFsR2)
Overview
Drugmaker Shire Plc agreed to a $32 billion takeover
of Baxalta International Inc on Monday, catapulting it
to a leading position in treating rare diseases.
European commissioner for digital economy, Gunther
Oettinger, has called on a meeting with Europe's 10 largest
telecoms groups to speed up and implement a strategy to deploy
next generation 5G mobile services.
Sanofi SA has signed deals with biotech companies
Warp Drive Bio and Marseille-based Innate Pharma worth up to 1.2
billion euros ($1.30 billion) as part of its plan to build its
oncology business.
($1 = 0.9212 euros)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)