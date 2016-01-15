PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 15

Jan 15 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
* Fiat Chrysler Automobiles accused of inflating U.S. sales
* Centrica joins race to strike 1 bln euros-plus deal for
Viridian
* Renault feels the heat over emissions
Overview
Shares in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were hit by
reports of a U.S. lawsuit alleging the company had inflated
sales figures. The shares of the automaker fell up to 10 percent
and were suspended twice in Milan on Thursday.
Centrica, Britain's largest energy utility, is in
the midst of getting ready a bid of more than 1 billion euros
($1.09 billion) for Viridian, a Northern Ireland power company.
Centrica is likely to bid alone for Viridian after it was put up
for sale by its owners, Bahrain-based Arcapita, which has set a
deadline of Friday for first-round bids.
French automaker Renault SA had to issue a lengthy
statement on Thursday after a French news agency reported that
the company's offices had been raided as part of an
investigation linked to the VW emissions scandal. Renault
confirmed the raids on its offices by French anti-fraud
investigators but also said that the government-appointed
commission had yet to find any evidence of software-based defeat
devices, which it said was "good news".
