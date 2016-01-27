PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 27

BRIEF-Webster Q4 earnings per share $0.60
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
APPLE'S IPHONE GROWTH ERA COMES TO AN END
FACEBOOK RESISTS UK ATTEMPTS TO CLAIM BACK-TAX
EU TO CHASE VW OVER EMISSIONS PAYOUTS
DIXONS CARPHONE TO CLOSE 130 STORES
Overview
Cupertino, California-based Apple Inc has forecast first ever decline in sales for the iPhone due to growing volatility in some markets, including China.
Social networking site Facebook Inc is resisting attempts by tax authorities in Britain to coax it into paying back-taxes, a move that may increase public anger against the Palo Alto, California-based company.
Elzbieta Bienkowska, the European commissioner responsible for car industry regulation, said she would relentlessly pursue German car giant Volkswagen AG to pay compensation to millions of car owners in Europe affected by the diesel emissions scandal.
Dixons Carphone is scheduled to close more than 130 of its stores in Britain as it embarks on its plan to merge its three main brands in one store. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Inca One Gold Corp announces changes to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Otonomy initiates patient enrollment in phase 2 clinical trial of oto-104 as protectant against cisplatin-induced hearing loss