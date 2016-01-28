PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 28

UPDATE 1-Union Pacific CEO: 'we are opposed to' major railroad mergers
DETROIT, Jan 19 The top executive at Union Pacific Corp said on Thursday that the No. 1 U.S. railroad remains opposed to mergers between major railroads in the United States.
AREVA MOVE PILES PRESSURE ON EDF
NORTH SEA OIL HANDED EMERGENCY FUNDING
ZEUS EXPECTED TO DROP BID FOR NOVUM
JURY ACQUITS FIVE OF SIX BROKERS IN LIBOR TRIAL
French utility EDF said in a statement on Wednesday that its board had agreed to buy the reactor business of Areva based on a value of 2.5 billion euros.
British Prime Minister David Cameron will fly to Aberdeen, Scotland, on Thursday to announce a 250-million-pound ($356.20-million) package to prop up the North Sea oil industry.
In October last year, Zeus Capital announced that it will acquire rival broker Novum Securities. However, that plan appears on the brink of falling apart as the Financial Conduct Authority plans to bring tax fraud charges against Zeus co-founder Richard Hughes.
Five former brokers were acquitted on Wednesday of conspiring with convicted trader Tom Hayes to manipulate crucial benchmark interest rates as London's second Libor trial dealt a blow to the UK's Serious Fraud Office.
SAO PAULO, Jan 19 Leading shareholders of Vale SA are close to endorsing a plan to turn the world's No. 1 iron ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership within six years, two people familiar with the talks said.
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 U.S. regulators said on Thursday they found no evidence of any defects in Tesla electric cars after investigating the death of a man whose Model S collided with a truck while he was using its Autopilot system, the first fatality involving semi-autonomous driving software.