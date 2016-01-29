PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 29

BRIEF-Avaya files for Chapter 11 protection
* Company has obtained a committed $725 million debtor-in-possession financing facility underwritten by Citibank
Jan 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
AMANDA STAVELEY SUES BARCLAYS FOR ALMOST 1 BLN STG
XEROX BOWS TO ICAHN AND HITS SPLIT BUTTON
BTG AXES NEAR FIFTH OF BRAZIL WORKERS
RUSSIA READY TO DISCUSS OIL OUTPUT CUT WITH OPEC
Overview
Amanda Staveley's PCP Capital Partners has sued Barclays PLC for about 1 billion pounds ($1.44 billion) over the bank's emergency fund raising 5.8 billion pounds in 2008.
Xerox Corp, best known for its photocopiers, has bowed to pressures from activist investor Carl Icahn, and decided to split itself into hardware and services business.
Latin America's biggest bank BTG Pactual, in a regulatory filing on Thursday, said that it is eliminating 305 of the 1,653 staff it employs in Brazil to reduce costs by about 25 percent.
Russia's energy minister Alexander Novak said he is ready to sit and discuss a cut in oil production with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries next month.
($1 = 0.6965 pounds) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Company has obtained a committed $725 million debtor-in-possession financing facility underwritten by Citibank
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Citigroup Inc on Thursday became the first-ever bank to get hit with civil "spoofing charges," after U.S. derivatives regulators said one of its units entered U.S. Treasury futures market orders with the intent of canceling them.
LONDON/ANKARA, Jan 19 The Royal Bank of Scotland has rebuffed efforts by the British government, a major shareholder, to coax the lender into facilitating trade with Iran as it seeks to avoid risky business, sources with knowledge of the discussions say.