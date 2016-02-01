PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 1

Feb 1 The following are the top stories in the
SAINSBURY'S PRESSED TO RAISE BID FOR HOME RETAIL GROUP
ALSTOM'S NEW CHIEF HAS EYE ON DEALS
UK REGULATOR CALLS FOR BLOCKING OF O2 AND THREE MERGER
TESCO PROBE RAISES CONCERNS RETAILERS DOMINATE SUPPLY
CHAIN
* J Sainsbury Plc has been advised that it should
raise its offer for Home Retail Group Plc to at least
160p per share or preferably closer to 165p to support a bid and
pressure Home Retail Plc's board to accept the deal.
* The new chief executive of Alstom SA
Poupart-Lafarge said the sector in Europe is good for
consolidation and it would "make sense" for Alstom to look at
transformational deals.
* Ofcom urged Brussels to block the merger of telecoms
operators O2 and Three, highlighting concerns that mobile phone
bills for users in the UK would move sharply higher.
* Christine Tacon's probe of Tesco Plc's accounting
practices has raised fresh concerns that the balance of power in
the grocery supply chain lies far on the side of retailers.
