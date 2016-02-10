PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 10

Feb 9 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
DEUTSCHE BANK CONSIDERS MULTIBILLION BOND BUYBACK
(bit.ly/1WcnixS)
EU PROBES SUSPECTED RIGGING OF $1.5 TRILLION DEBT MARKET
(bit.ly/1Wcnqxp)
TIDAL POWER'S POTENTIAL FACES REVIEW AS 1 BILLION POUND
LAGOON STALLS
(bit.ly/1WcnA7R)
CHANNEL 4 FAST FORWARDS FILM SPENDING
(bit.ly/1WcnD3E)
Overview
* Deutsche Bank AG is looking to buy back several
billion euros worth of its debt in an effort to reverse the
falling value of its securities and is expected to focus its
emergency buyback plan on senior bonds, of which it has about 50
billion euros ($56.44 billion) in issue, according to the bank.
* European Union antitrust regulators are investigating
several banks for possible rigging of the $1.5 trillion
government-sponsored bond market and have sent questionnaires
focusing on the price of supra-national, sub-sovereign and
agency (SSA) debt to a number of market participants as part of
an early stage investigation.
* Ministers are looking at launching a review of tidal
power, with talks leading nowhere over government support for a
proposed tidal lagoon in Swansea. DECC Officials will examine
the potential for tidal energy across the UK in the review, to
be announced on Wednesday.
* Channel 4 is to spend an additional 10 million pounds a
year on films, as the broadcaster seeks to define its public
service credentials in the face of government moves to privatise
it.
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)