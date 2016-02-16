PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 16

Aeromexico says Delta to complete acquisition of 49 percent stake in Q2
DUBLIN, Jan 19 Aeromexico said on Thursday it expects a share tender transaction to lift Delta Air Lines' stake to 49 percent to be completed by the end of the second quarter.
Feb 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Overview
UK phone network operator Vodafone Plc and John Malone's cable company Liberty Global Plc agreed on Monday to form a 19 billion euros ($21.23 billion) mobile-and-cable operator in the Netherlands.
The Bank of England has rejected criticism from John Vickers, the chief architect of the UK's banking reforms, by denying that it had gone soft on UK banks or watered down his recommended minimum capital levels for Britain's biggest lenders.
The world's top two oil exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia will hold talks on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the matter, as producers try to tackle a glut that has pushed prices to their lowest in over a decade.
($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)
LONDON, Jan 19 The dollar rebounded, Asian shares slipped and government bond yields soared to multi-week highs on Thursday after U.S. central bank chief Janet Yellen signalled a path of steady interest rate increases for the world's largest economy.
DAVOS, Jan 19 The British government is supportive of a three-year transition period for the financial sector once Britain leaves the European Union, Barclays Chairman John McFarlane said on Thursday.