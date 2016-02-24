REFILE-PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 24

(Corrects headline and dateline to Feb 24)
Feb 24 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Deutsche Boerse lines up swoop for LSE
(on.ft.com/1LF5kyx)
Aston Martin doubles production capacity with 200 mln stg
Welsh plant
(on.ft.com/1oFVTKs)
Mars issues voluntary product recall
(on.ft.com/1T5vDpv)
Overview
Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange
are making a third attempt at a merger that would create
a European trading powerhouse that could better compete against
U.S. rivals encroaching on their turf.
British luxury carmaker Aston Martin said it chose St. Athan
in Wales as its second manufacturing site for the new crossover
DBX car as part of its 200 million pound ($280.32 million)
investment in new products and facilities.
Mars Inc has recalled chocolate bars and other products in
55 countries, mainly in Europe, due to choking risk after a
piece of plastic was found in a Snickers bar in Germany.