PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 26

RPT-Bond-trading bump shows Wall Street banks doing more with less
Jan 19 Wall Street banks once earned huge profits by encouraging bond traders to swing for the fences, but their fourth-quarter results show how dramatically that model has changed.
Headlines
Britain pushes G20 to warn against exit from EU
Mikhail Fridman pulls out of Brazil phone merger
Diageo pays $75 mln to Vijay Mallya to step down from United Spirits
Overview
British finance minister George Osborne is pushing the Group of 20 leading economies to warn about the dangers of Britain leaving the European Union.
London-based investment firm LetterOne, controlled by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, said it could not proceed with its plan to facilitate a proposed merger between Brazilian telecoms groups Oi SA and TIM Participacoes SA .
Liquor baron Vijay Mallya has agreed to give up his chairmanship and board position at India's top spirits company United Spirits Ltd, ending months of acrimony with the company's new owner Britain's Diageo Plc. As part of the agreement announced on Thursday, Diageo will pay Mallya $75 million over a five-year period, which would be provided for as exceptional items in the year ending June 30, the British company said.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Investors are starting to sour on the idea of reimbursing hedge funds for multi-million dollar trader bonuses, lavish marketing dinners and trophy office space.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 When U.S. President-elect Donald Trump criticized United Technologies Corp's Carrier unit in November for its plan to move some 800 jobs to Mexico, the parent-company made a swift decision to keep the factory in Indiana.