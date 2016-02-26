PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 26

Feb 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Britain pushes G20 to warn against exit from EU

Mikhail Fridman pulls out of Brazil phone merger

Diageo pays $75 mln to Vijay Mallya to step down from United Spirits

Overview

British finance minister George Osborne is pushing the Group of 20 leading economies to warn about the dangers of Britain leaving the European Union.

London-based investment firm LetterOne, controlled by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, said it could not proceed with its plan to facilitate a proposed merger between Brazilian telecoms groups Oi SA and TIM Participacoes SA .

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya has agreed to give up his chairmanship and board position at India's top spirits company United Spirits Ltd, ending months of acrimony with the company's new owner Britain's Diageo Plc. As part of the agreement announced on Thursday, Diageo will pay Mallya $75 million over a five-year period, which would be provided for as exceptional items in the year ending June 30, the British company said.

