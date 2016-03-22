PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

March 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

TVR to fire up marque with new supercar plant in south Wales (bit.ly/22ALM84)

Ed Miliband ready to rally Labour over Brexit (bit.ly/22AIl17)

Santander to spread the word about mobile banking via app (bit.ly/22ANhmI)

Overview

British car maker TVR will open a new plant in south Wales as the group prepares to return to production after more than a decade's absence from the market.

Former leader of the opposition, Ed Miliband, will on Tuesday make a significant intervention into the debate over Britain's place in the EU by repeatedly warning Labour that his party "cannot sit it out" ahead of the referendum in June.

Spanish lender Banco Santander rolls out voice-recognition technology to help its customers using an iPhone to talk to its banking app in a similar way as Apple's virtual assistant, Siri.