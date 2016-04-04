PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 5

April 5 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Airbus warns workers on consequences of Brexit

Tesla blames hubris for latest production shortfalls

Pimco raises the heat in battle with Bill Gross

Tom Staggs quits as Walt Disney chief operating officer

Overview

Airbus Group warned its UK employees that Brexit threatens the company's investment plans in the country. (on.ft.com/1Sx1Xfw)

Tesla Motors blamed its "hubris" for its production shortfalls, as the carmaker revealed glitches with the ramp up of its Model X. (on.ft.com/1Sx22Qo)

Pimco stepped up a legal war of words with Bill Gross, saying they could have fired him for abusing his colleagues in the months before his resignation. (on.ft.com/1Sx2HBn)

Walt Disney's chief operating officer, Tom Staggs, left the company. Staggs was seen as the favourite to succeed Chief Executive Bob Iger at Disney. (on.ft.com/1Sx2TQY) (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)