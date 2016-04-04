PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 5

April 5 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Airbus warns workers on consequences of Brexit
Tesla blames hubris for latest production shortfalls
Pimco raises the heat in battle with Bill Gross
Tom Staggs quits as Walt Disney chief operating officer
Overview
Airbus Group warned its UK employees that Brexit
threatens the company's investment plans in the country. (on.ft.com/1Sx1Xfw)
Tesla Motors blamed its "hubris" for its production
shortfalls, as the carmaker revealed glitches with the ramp up
of its Model X. (on.ft.com/1Sx22Qo)
Pimco stepped up a legal war of words with Bill Gross,
saying they could have fired him for abusing his colleagues in
the months before his resignation. (on.ft.com/1Sx2HBn)
Walt Disney's chief operating officer, Tom Staggs,
left the company. Staggs was seen as the favourite to succeed
Chief Executive Bob Iger at Disney. (on.ft.com/1Sx2TQY)
