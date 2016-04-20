PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 20

April 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Cameron compromises on trade union clampdown

* No plan to send British combat troops to Libya, Hammond insists

* UK insurer Prudential closer to 100 million pound refund in marathon tax case

* Fund managers warned to stay off golf course

Overview

- Ministers have let go of plans to abolish automatic payrolls payment of union subscriptions as part of compromises over the trade union bill. (bit.ly/1XHDSXB)

- Seeking to reassure sceptical Conservative MPs, Philip Hammond insisted there were no plans for British troops to be involved in fighting against the Islamist militants in Libya. (bit.ly/1XHExYR)

- Prudential Plc is now closer to secure a tax refund of more than 100 million pounds ($143.86 million) in the latest round of long-running battle for compensation over past breaches of European law. (bit.ly/1XHEGvB)

- The Financial Conduct Authority said in its 2015 review into conflicts of interest in asset management that industry chiefs were spending large sums of money to woo clients with hospitality attempting to win business. (bit.ly/1XHEHzq) ($1 = 0.6951 pounds) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S.; Editing by Sandra Maler)