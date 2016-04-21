PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 21

BRIEF-Gray Television reaches long-term agreement with Dish
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
April 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Deutsche Bank shareholder calls for special audit
* GPs handed extra 2.4 billion euros of NHS funding by 2020-21
* Worldpay to launch pay-as-you-go service for UK small businesses
* Conforama buys Darty stake and raises bid for rest of shares
Overview
- A Deutsche Bank AG shareholder has requested a special audit of whether members of the bank's supervisory board or management board breached obligations in dealing with a few of the bank's legal entanglements. (bit.ly/1U6Sj8l)
- GP practices will be given an additional 2.4 billion pounds ($3.44 billion) a year to cope with older population and to decrease pressure on hospitals. Chief Executive of NHS England Simon Stevens is to announce the extra funding on Thursday. (bit.ly/1U6SikW)
- Worldpay Plc is launching a pay-as-you-go service for smaller businesses taking card payments, which is a part of the payment group's plans to expand in the UK. (bit.ly/1U6Shxj)
- Conforama, a Steinhoff International Holdings subsidiary, acquired 19.5 percent of Darty Plc and sweetened its offer for the remaining shares to 138 pence per share. (bit.ly/1U6ShgT) ($1 = 0.6977 pounds) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S.; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Catalyst shareholders and noteholders approve recapitalization and privatization transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: