PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 22

UPDATE 1-New Zealand's Xero chairman resigns after accepting Trump position
* Liddel to become assistant to U.S. president-elect (Adds CEO comment, details on resignation)
April 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Plan to raise asylum case fees by 600 pct
* AstraZeneca links with three partners to focus on genomics
* Barack Obama lands with clear call for UK to stay in EU
* Daimler opens emissions investigation
Overview
- The UK government wishes to raise fees for immigration and asylum tribunals, seeking to raise 37 million pounds ($52.98 million) a year. Justice Minister Dominic Raab announced consultation on raising fees for those bringing a case to a first-tier tribunal from 80 pounds to 490 pounds. (bit.ly/1U7P3cX)
- Astrazeneca Plc announced a collaboration with several partners to focus its drug research and development more closely, including Human Longevity. (bit.ly/1XLy4My)
- Barack Obama arrived in Britain, warning that the UK would be put at danger of economic shocks, terrorism and the migration crisis if it decides to leave the EU. (bit.ly/1XLyh2v)
- Daimler has opened an investigation into "irregularities" in its emissions as requested by the U.S. Department of Justice and said it was co-operating with authorities in the investigation. (bit.ly/1XLylPK) ($1 = 0.6984 pounds) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S.; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Liddel to become assistant to U.S. president-elect (Adds CEO comment, details on resignation)
Jan 18 Messaging app owner Snap Inc has hired Jennifer Park Stout, former deputy chief of staff to the U.S. Secretary of State, as its head of global public policy, a spokeswoman told Reuters on Wednesday.
TOKYO, Jan 19 Japan's Nintendo said it will release an Android version of its Super Mario mobile game in March following the launch of Super Mario Run for Apple Inc's iPhone in December.