PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 26

Husky sells mid-stream stake to China-based groups

VW hasn't yet fixed UK cars with 'defeat devices'

Tribune to consider Gannett's $815 mln offer

Overview

Husky Energy Inc said on Monday it will sell 65 percent ownership in select midstream energy assets in Canada to Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd and Power Asset Holdings Ltd for C$1.7 billion.

Volkswagen AG has not fixed any of the 1.2 million cars in Britain affected by the diesel emissions scandal, a British transport minister said on Monday, despite the company having said it had begun software modifications to some models.

Tribune Publishing Co is reviewing an unsolicited and possibly unwelcome $815 million takeover bid from Gannett Co Inc, a move by Gannett to gain scale as the newspaper industry continues to consolidate.

(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)