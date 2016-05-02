PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 2

May 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Halliburton and Baker Hughes set to abandon $28 bln tie-up

* Janaillac takes controls at Air France-KLM

* MP calls on Sir Philip Green to 'respond promptly' over BHS (bit.ly/1SHclSB)

* FCA warns Deutsche on 'serious' financial crime control issues (bit.ly/1QKxLvX)

Overview

* Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc are expected to announce the termination of their merger agreement on Monday following opposition from U.S. and European antitrust regulators.

* Air France-KLM's board appointed Jean-Marc Janaillac as the Franco-Dutch airline's new chief executive on Sunday, following the resignation earlier of Alexandre de Juniac.

* British lawmakers have asked Philip Green and his wife Tina to "respond promptly" to its request for help with inquiries into the failure of department store chain BHS and its pension liabilities.

* Deutsche Bank has "serious" and "systemic" failings in its controls against money laundering, terrorist financing and sanctions, according to a confidential letter by the UK's financial regulatory agency.

