PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 3

Headlines
* French regulator orders Engie to raise gas prices for
companies (bit.ly/1VHywxL)
* Barclays' risk officer in France alleges laundering and
mis-selling failures (bit.ly/1TGLWXv)
* Brexit 'could boost eurozone GDP'
(bit.ly/1rOTFtN)
* Milan stock exchange rejects Popolare Vicenza listing
(bit.ly/1SHBMqo)
Overview
* France's competition authority ordered Engie to
raise its natural gas prices for companies, saying that in some
cases the energy company utility was engaging in "predatory
pricing" and harming competitors.
* Philippe Hebert, chief risk officer of Barclays France,
has alleged money laundering and mis-selling failures at the
bank in a letter written to Tony Blanco, chief executive of
Barclays France, which was seen by the Financial Times.
* Eurozone economies would benefit at the cost of Britain if
it decided to leave the European Union, a prominent French
economist has predicted, with a relocation of financial activity
out of London causing sterling to plummet.
* The stock market in Milan said it could not allow regional
lender Popolare di Vicenza to list after it failed to find
sufficient buyers for its 1.7 billion euros ($1.96
billion)capital raising.
($1 = 0.8679 euros)
