PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 4

May 4 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Commerzbank hit by negative interest rates and market
turmoil (bit.ly/24oyeRt)
* Tata Steel suitors sprint to meet bid deadline
(bit.ly/1W7vZO0)
* UBS shares drop after sharp fall in first-quarter profits
(bit.ly/23laXdf)
* Barclays launches first 100% mortgages since crisis
(bit.ly/21uKI4P)
Overview
* Commerzbank earnings more than halved in the
first quarter on Tuesday, hit by volatile capital markets and
the drag on earnings from low interest rates.
* Commodities group Liberty House, confirmed on Tuesday that
it had sent a letter of intent covering Tata Steel UK assets.
The group will compete with Excalibur, a management-led buyout
team that wants to bring employees on board as investors and
which also sent a letter of intent.
* UBS reported weaker earnings and capital on
Tuesday, following which its shares closed down 7.5 percent. The
Swiss bank also warned that global financial market turmoil had
paralysed client activity across its wealth management-dominated
businesses.
* Barclays has launched a 100 percent mortgage which will
allow some buyers to take out a entire mortgage value without
needing to pay a deposit, a first by a high street bank since
the financial crisis.
