PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 9

May 9

Headlines

* BHS pension deficit was on regulator's radar when Green sold up

* Whisky industry warns on Brexit jobs risk

(bit.ly/1TxZ8Ld)

* Barclays strikes UK mobile payments deal

(bit.ly/1s62oYS)

* Whistleblowing reports to UK's pensions regulator jump

(bit.ly/1Wj8IIW)

Overview

* The UK's Pensions Regulator started investigating BHS's pension scheme stretching back to the time when Philip Green sold the struggling business for 1 pound ($1.44) last year.

* Environment and Food Secretary Liz Truss said British whisky benefited from trade deals brokered by the EU to open up export markets and leaving the EU will place one of the UK's most successful exports in jeopardy.

* Barclays will partner with Bottomline Technologies to offer UK companies the ability to send payments instantly to customers using their mobile phone number.

* The amount of whistleblowers complaining about UK companies not complying with pension laws rose nearly a third last year. ($1 = 0.6931 pounds) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)