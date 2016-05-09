PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 9

May 9 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Indian group emerges as late bidder for Tata Steel (bit.ly/1TytzkU)
* 'Tens of thousands of jobs will go' in the City if UK
leaves EU (bit.ly/1rN214t)
* EU Commission expected to block Three-O2 merger (bit.ly/1rN2cwP)
* Spotify teams with Tim Robbins and Def Jam for film series
(bit.ly/1SZtNFy)
Overview
* JSW Steel, an Indian steel manufacturer, has
come out as a last-minute bidder for Tata Steel's UK
steel operations. JSW is one of the seven bidders taking part in
the next stage of the sales process.
*Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne has warned of
"tens of thousands" of potential job losses in the financial
services industry if Britain exits the EU.
* European commissioners are expected to meet this week in
Strasbourg to reject CK Hutchison's 10.5 billion pound
($15.13 billion) takeover of mobile operator Telefonica's
O2 in the UK.
* The Swedish company Spotify is producing a dozen original
video series in order to bolster the platform amid intensifying
competition with rivals such as Apple Music and YouTube.
($1 = 0.6938 pounds)
(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)