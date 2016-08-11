PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 11

Aug 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Rank and 888 hit back at William Hill over bid

on.ft.com/2aL9gRP

Indebted Chesapeake agrees to shale asset sales

on.ft.com/2aC34AL

Tesla crash in China raises concerns on Autopilot claims

on.ft.com/2bhz9xp

Overview

Casino and bingo hall operator Rank Group Plc and online gambling company 888 Holdings Plc called on Wednesday for talks with the board of William Hill Plc after their proposed joint bid was rejected by the British bookmaker. William Hill rejected a 3.16 billion pound ($4.11 billion) bid by smaller rivals Rank Group and 888 Holdings on Tuesday, saying a 16 percent premium "substantially undervalued" the British bookmaker.

Chesapeake Energy Corp said on Wednesday that it would sell its Barnett shale acreage in Texas to private equity-backed Saddle Barnett Resources LLC and had renegotiated an expensive pipeline contract with Williams Partners LP , steps that should save more than $1.9 billion in future liabilities.

Tesla Motors Inc said on Wednesday that one of its cars had crashed in Beijing while in "autopilot" mode, with the driver contending sales staff sold the function as "self-driving", overplaying its actual capabilities.

($1 = 0.7683 pounds) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)