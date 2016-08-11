PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 12

Aug 12 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Overview
EU antitrust regulators have opened a full investigation
into Dow Chemical and DuPont's proposed $130
billion merger, saying the deal may reduce competition in crop
protection, seeds and some petrochemicals.
The European Central Bank and German banking watchdog Bafin
have given a green light to China's Fosun International
for its planned takeover of German private bank Hauck
& Aufhaeuser, two sources familiar with the situation said on
Thursday.
Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog said on Thursday Google
would have to pay a 438 million rouble ($6.81
million)fine for pre-installing applications on mobile devices
running its Android operating system.
($1 = 64.2841 roubles)
