PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 16

Nikkei slips as Trump trade fades, steelmakers lead losses
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
Aug 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Berkshire buys more Apple and sells Walmart on.ft.com/2bA385a
* AIG to sell mortgage insurance arm to Arch for $3.4 billion on.ft.com/2bA4lt3
* Morgan Stanley draws ValueAct with $1 bln stake on.ft.com/2bA8fCx
* Praxair makes move for German rival Linde on.ft.com/2bA8HAr
Overview
- Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway increased its stake in Apple in the second quarter, from $1.1 billion at the end of March to $1.5 billion at the end of June. Berkshire has cut its stake in Walmart to 1.3 percent of the company.
- AIG has agreed to sell its mortgage insurance business to Arch Capital for $3.4 billion. Arch will pay $2.2 billion in cash and the remainder in preferred stock.
- ValueAct has disclosed a $1.1 billion investment in Morgan Stanley which is about 2 percent of the company and this comes Morgan Stanley's CEO James Gorman, cuts costs and lays off staff in the debt-trading business.
- Praxair is in talks to acquire German rival Linde in a deal which would create the world's largest supplier of industrial gas with a combined market capitalisation of over than $60 billion. (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
Jan 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.