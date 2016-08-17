PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 17

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
Aug 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Univision set to purchase Gawker Media for $135 mln on.ft.com/2bEEws1
* Ford plans mass-market self-driving car by 2021 on.ft.com/2bEE5hc
* Barnes & Noble ousts CEO Boire on.ft.com/2bEF1Cn
* BT slams rivals' 'Fix Britain's Internet' campaign as misleading on.ft.com/2bEEr7K
Overview
- Univision is buying Gawker Media for $135 million and offer from Univision represents a 50 percent premium to the initial $90 million bid by Ziff Davis, its main competition in the auction.
- Ford says it would build a fully self-driving car by the year 2021. The car will have no steering wheel or pedals and will be used in the driverless taxi services.
- Barnes & Noble has fired its CEO, Ron Boire, after the bookseller said the board determined that Boire "was not a good fit for the organization"
- BT CEO Gavin Patterson wrote to rival broadband providers Sky, Vodafone and TalkTalk to say that their 'Fix Britain's Internet' campaign is misleading consumers and "talking down" Britain. (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
