PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 18

Aug 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Cisco to cut 5,500 jobs as it restructures on.ft.com/2bfFF6b

* Sage employee arrested over data breach on.ft.com/2bfHy2G

* Cobham chief executive to step down after costly deal strategy on.ft.com/2bfFMyD

* UK jobs figures stronger than expected on.ft.com/2bfFMyS

Overview

- Cisco will cut 7 percent of its global workforce or up to 5,500 jobs as it restructures in what it called a "challenging macro environment".

- City of London Police said they detained a female employee of Sage Group at the airport on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud. The woman may have been detained in relation to the data breach that hit Sage Group.

- Cobham has appointed a new CEO after reporting losses two weeks ago in the first half of the year. David Lockwood, who is currently chief executive of Laird, will replace Bob Murphy before the end of the year.

- The number of people in Britain claiming jobless benefits fell in July and the unemployment rate also held steady at an 11-year low of 4.9 percent in a sign of the labour market's resilience. (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)