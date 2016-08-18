PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 19

Aug 19 The following are the top stories in the
Overview
- The U.S. CFTC charged Deutsche Bank with a
number of swap-reporting abuses, repeated failures of
supervision and a violation of a previous order. CFTC, in a
complaint filed to the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, said
the bank was not able to report any swap data for multiple asset
classes for five days after an April systems outage.
- VTech and LeapFrog are set to come under
investigation after Competition and Markets Authority said the
proposed $72 million merger could lead to a "substantial
lessening of competition".
- Monte dei Paschi di Siena's CEO Fabrizio Viola
and former chairman Alessandro Profumo have come under
investigation for alleged market manipulation and false
accounting.
- Enterprise Products Partners' attempt to buy rival
Williams Companies was rejected, but Enterprise is still
interested and could make another offer to Williams. The nature
of the offer made by Enterprise Products is unknown.
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)