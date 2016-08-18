PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 19

Aug 19 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* CFTC charges Deutsche Bank with swap-reporting abuses on.ft.com/2bjGM50

* VTech and LeapFrog merger faces UK probe on.ft.com/2bjH37O

* Judicial investigation deals blow to Monte dei Paschi di Siena on.ft.com/2bjH8bE

* Williams rejects Enterprise bid to create $80 bln pipeline giant on.ft.com/2bjHK19

Overview

- The U.S. CFTC charged Deutsche Bank with a number of swap-reporting abuses, repeated failures of supervision and a violation of a previous order. CFTC, in a complaint filed to the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, said the bank was not able to report any swap data for multiple asset classes for five days after an April systems outage.

- VTech and LeapFrog are set to come under investigation after Competition and Markets Authority said the proposed $72 million merger could lead to a "substantial lessening of competition".

- Monte dei Paschi di Siena's CEO Fabrizio Viola and former chairman Alessandro Profumo have come under investigation for alleged market manipulation and false accounting.

- Enterprise Products Partners' attempt to buy rival Williams Companies was rejected, but Enterprise is still interested and could make another offer to Williams. The nature of the offer made by Enterprise Products is unknown.