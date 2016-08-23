PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 23

Aug 23 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Report on France's Renault emissions probe omitted crucial
Stagnant wage growth causing debt crisis for low-paid, TUC
Overview
Crucial details were excluded from a French government
report about how Renault SA's diesel cars were able to
emit fewer deadly gases when subject to official emissions
testing, members of the state inquiry told the Financial Times.
The London Metal Exchange (LME) said it has cut fees in half
for open outcry trades during August as a goodwill gesture after
it had to vacate its premises because of structural problems.
More than one million low-income households in Britain are
left struggling with debt problems as a result of years of
stagnant wage growth, according to a report from the Trades
Union Congress.
The leaders of the euro zone's biggest economies declared
they would not allow Britain's shock decision to leave the
European Union to propel the bloc into reverse, as they
discussed plans to deepen intelligence co-operation and bolster
a pan-European investment plan.
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)