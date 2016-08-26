PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 26

Aug 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Apple Inc has agreed a deal with BT Group's EE to offer customers of the mobile phone network a six-month free subscription to Apple Music.

The European Commission is finalising a radical copyright reform that with give European news publishers the right to levy fees on internet platforms, such as Google, if search engines show snippets of the publishers' stories.

The U.S. court handling the Volkswagen AG diesel emissions scandal ordered the German carmaker on Thursday to move quickly to decide whether to fix or buy back 85,000 3.0 liter luxury vehicles with polluting engines which VW has said it can fix without any affect on their performance.

Vivendi SA said it would implement a 300 million euro ($338.58 million) cost-cutting plan to stem losses from the French channels of its pay-TV unit Canal Plus. The goal is to reach breakeven in 2018 for Canal Plus channels in France, it added. ($1 = 0.8861 euros)