PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept. 5

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
Sept 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Liberty Media closes in on F1 stake on.ft.com/2c0Ijv7
Priory owner to sell hospitals after competition concerns on.ft.com/2czVto2
Sony makes move on mobile gaming on.ft.com/2c0KfU8
Liberty Media Corp is closing in on a deal to take a stake in racing car series Formula One that would value the company at between $8 billion to $9 billion.
Acadia Healthcare Company Inc is looking to raise up to 300 million pounds from first bids for about 19 hospitals after competition concerns on its purchase of Priory Group.
Sony Corp is looking to expand aggressively into mobile gaming after the success of its Pokemon Go augmented game.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
