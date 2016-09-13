PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 14

Sept 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Bayer, Monsanto near finish line in $66 bln takeover

Rona Fairhead to stand down as chair of the BBC

Wada accuses Russian group of hacking files of U.S. athletes

Senior Linde executives to go after deal failure

Bayer AG and Monsanto Co are close to announcing a deal where Bayer will buy Monsanto for just under $130 per share, people informed about the negotiations said.

BBC Trust Chair Rona Fairhead is to step down after Theresa May ordered a re-run of the process to find a head for the UK broadcaster.

The World Anti-Doping Agency accused a Russian cyber espionage group of hacking confidential files of athletes who competed at the Rio Olympics.

The top two executives at German industrial gases group Linde AG are to leave after the failure of talks with U.S. rival Praxair Inc about a merger.

(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)